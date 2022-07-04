Rehmat wins Cosco T-10 Cricket tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Doda, July 4: Rehmat Cricket Club lifted the title of the 4th edition of Night Cosco T-10 Cricket tournament by defeating Green Shaheen Doda, organised by Chenab Cultural and Sports Club at Sports Stadium, here today.

About 64 teams participated in the tournament from different parts of Jammu division.

Batting first, Rehmat CC scored 102 runs in 10 overs wherein Sunny Singh made highest 45 runs, while Amir Wani took three important wickets for the Green Shaheen. Green Shaheen lost the match in a close contest by the margin of two runs.

The tournament was organised with an aim to attract the youth towards sports and other such activities in which the DDC, Vikas Sharma and SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom were the special guests of the final match and both of them witnessed the match.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC Doda appreciated the organisers for organising the tournament and asserted that the sports activities were crucial for overall development of personality as well as to channelize the energy of the youth towards positive direction.