Inter-village Cross Country C’ship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

HANDWARA, June 28: Indian Army commenced an inter-village Cross Country Championship for both boys and girls at Vilgam in Handwara with a motive to guide the youth into correct direction and motivating them into various sports activities, here.

The event started today with the girls competitions and will culminate on June 30.

In the inter-village competition, the youth of Ramhal, Kupwara, Magam, Taratpora and Zachaldara blocks participated in the championship which was organised in two different categories for boys and girls, i.e. Class ‘VI to VIII’-junior category and Class ‘IX to XII’-senior category.

Initially, the screening of the participants was done at their school level, wherein the teachers registered the participants at their nearby Army Camp and thereafter, they were sent to participate in the final event held at Vilgam.

The girl’s competition for senior category (5 kms) and junior category (3 kms) were conducted today, wherein a total of 372 girls including 319 girls in junior category and 53 in senior category participated in the event. The girls were continuously being motivated en-route by a total of 63 teachers, who came to their respective teams.

Sana Farooq of Manzgam and Hadik Izaz of Darel Payeen proved themselves to be better than others and were declared as winners in senior and junior category respectively, while boy’s competition for junior category and senior category will be held tomorrow and June 30 respectively.