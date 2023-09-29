Holding Int’l, IPL matches at MA Stadium still a distant dream

*Rs 43 cr project not fit for holding even club matches

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, Sept 29: Holding International and IPL matches at Maulana Azad (MA) Stadium is still a distant dream as despite its upgradation by spending a whopping amount of Rs 42.17 crore, it has numerous shortcomings and is not fit to hold even club matches.

The upgradation work of the Stadium was started in the year 2018 by National Project Construction Corporation (NPCC), a Government of India Enterprise and the work was executed by M/s SK Integrated Consultants, New Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 42.17 crore under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP).

Taking up the upgradation work of the Stadium, the then officials had claimed that it would be 100% ICC compliance stadium where they would be able to host international test, one-day and even T-20 matches. They had also claimed that once completed this stadium would be the largest stadium in India after Eden Garden.

Now, after the facelift of the MA Stadium, the present J&K Administration also claims that the Stadium is fit for hosting International matches, but as per the cricket experts, the Stadium is not even in a position to hold Club Cricket in the absence of requisite infrastructure even after around four years of its upgradation.

What is annoying for the sports fraternity is that a huge amount from the Government’s exchequer has been spent on the face-lifting of this sports facility, which earlier used to cater to the needs of thousands of sportspersons in various disciplines of sports.

According to the cricket experts, for hosting IPL or International matches, apart from the existing infra, the MA Stadium needs to develop standard turf wickets in the centre, at least around 10 practice wickets for holding net sessions, standard sheds over the stairs on all enclosures with air conditioning facilities, proper drainage system, quality pavilion, proper changing rooms and not to talk of car parking, good hotels and other allied infra in its vicinity.

As per reliable sources, in the year 2019, a BCCI team after visiting MA Stadium during upgradation work had given some suggestions after pointing out shortcomings in the development of the much awaited International Stadium and had asked the construction company to rectify the same before its completion but ironically neither the NPCC nor the J&K Sports Council gave heed to their suggestions and inaugurated the facility in a hurry.

“Later, the Sports Council had asked the executing agency (NPCC) to add on some facilities, pointed out by the BCCI as well as the Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Followed by the Council directive, the executing agency had written a letter to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for more funds of Rs 6. 20 crore but the Ministry concerned had denied the same,” sources added.

“As the present Central Government and the J&K UT Administration are committed to raise sports infrastructure and promote sports in every nook and corner of the Union Territory, they need to take every step with regard to developing MA Stadium into International standard Cricket Stadium at an earliest as J&K possesses immense cricketing talent and the only need is to raise infrastructural facilities,” said a First Class Cricketer on the condition of anonymity.