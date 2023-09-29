Docs, Judge, MP, Officers join walkathon in Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: Giving a loud and clear message to the people to give priority to their health, Dr. Sushil Kumar Sharma, Head of the Department, Department of Cardiology, and Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) Jammu today said that to keep the body in good health is a duty. otherwise, we will not be able to keep our minds strong and clear.

Eminent cardiologist Dr. Sushil Sharma focused on the need for preventive measures like maintaining a healthy lifestyle, dietary preferences, and physical activity to remain healthy. Addressing the gathering to mark the conclusion of the Walkathon organized by the Department of Cardiology to celebrate World Heart Day, Dr. Sushil Sharma emphasized the fact that since a healthy heart is the gateway to a healthy life, it is important to ensure the health of your heart.Continuing with the tradition of making masses and communities from all walks of life aware of the impending cardiovascular pandemic, the Department of Cardiology Super Specialty Hospital Jammu under the able and visionary guidance of Dr. Sushil Sharma organized a daylong Walkathon on the occasion of World Heart day with main focus on this year theme “Use Heart, Know Heart”

The impressive Walkathon started from Bikram Chowk and culminated at Superspeciality Hospital, Jammu with the participation of people from all walks of life. Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Lok Sabha member Jugal Kishore Sharma, Dr Shakti Gupta – Director AIIMS, Dr Narinder Singh ( National Sect. BJP), Shakti Pathak – DIG, Rajeev Panday – DIG NIA, Dr Rajinder Singh ( Former Principal GMCH), Adv D S Chauhan and office bearers of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries participated in the Walkathon. BSF Jawans along with students of Jammu Sanskriti School, Wazir Janki Nath Memorial, Lawrence Public School, and Maha Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir Public School and people from all walk of Life also participated in the Walkathon.

Carrying placards spreading the messages on the WHD, Students from different schools were the attraction of the walkathon. The walkathon concluded with the release of the Red heart shaped Balloons bearing message like Beat CVD, Quit smoking, healthy diet, Control Diabetes, Maintain adequate blood Pressure , Cholesterol level and De stress .

Other speakers appreciated the efforts of Dr. Sushil Kumar Sharma to create awareness among people against heart disease. They made special mention of the free medical camps organized by Dr. Sushil Sharma and his team every week in different parts of the Union Territory to provide the best possible health facilities to the people at their doorsteps.