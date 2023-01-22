Hockey match organized at Poonch

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Jan 22: An exhibition match was played between Sham Lal Hockey Club and Khelo India Hockey Centre Poonch at Synthetic Hockey Astro Turf Ground, here today.

DySP DAR, Mohd. Shafiq was the chief guest on the occasion, while other prominent personalities including Inspector Kamaljeet Singh, Inspector Maqsood Ahmed, Narinder Singh ZPEO Poonch, Vijay Kumar I/c ZPEO, Kewal Krishan PEM and Pervaiz Ahmed Afridi Chairman EHSAAS Foundation Poonch were present during the event.

The chief guest interacted with players and coaches and advised them to work hard and play the game at the highest level. He assured any kind of support from his end for upliftment of sports culture in the district.

He also applauded the coaches for channelizing the youth energy in a positive direction. The match was conducted under the supervision of Pawan Kumar (PEL), Hockey coach.