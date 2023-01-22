Arya slams brilliant ton; Vishal wreaks havoc as J&K enforces follow-on

U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 22: Left-arm spinner Vishal Kumar spun web and wreaked havoc to scalp 8 wickets, while explosive opening batsman, Arya Thakur slammed a splendid century, besides skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan and debutant opening batsman Abid Hussain scored superb half-centuries as Jammu and Kashmir were in command against Sikkim, restricting them to 57/10 before declaring their first innings at 384/6 to enforce follow-on on them in the ongoing U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy at GGM Science College Hostel Ground, here today.

Earlier, put into bat, after a delayed start by around an hour, Jammu and Kashmir openers- Arya Thakur and Abid Hussain began in style and made an opening partnership of 206 runs in 36.2 overs before Abid was dismissed at his individual score of 65 runs off 118 balls, studded with 9 boundaries, while Arya was the next man to go, but not before butchering the rival bowlers, scoring quick-fire 147 runs off 106 balls with the help of 22 fours and 4 massive sixes. He was in an awe-inspiring touch to hit the bowlers with utmost ease. Skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan scored power-packed 89 runs off 65 balls with 14 boundaries and Kawal Preet Singh contributed 47 runs off 44 balls with 7 fours and one six. After Shubham Singh Pundir’s 7-ball 20, J&K declared their innings at 384 runs.

For Sikkim, Akash Luitel took 3 wickets, Rahul Kumar bagged 2 and Abhishek claimed one.

In reply, Vishal Kumar spun web and plotted collapse of the rival team, who were bundled out for paltry 57 runs in their first innings, thus conceding a huge lead of 327 runs to Jammu and Kashmir. None of the batsmen except Roshan Pd (23) could cross the double figure mark.

For J&K, Vishal Kumar was the wrecker-in-chief, who took 8 wickets by conceding 10 runs in 6.3 overs, while Mujtaba Yousuf and Ranjot Singh claimed one wicket each.

Follow-on, Sikkim were 0/0 in 2 overs in the second essay at stumps on Day-1 today.