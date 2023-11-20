Girls shine in Taekwondo C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Nov 20: The Department of Youth Services and Sports Doda organized an Inter-District Divisional Level Tournament in the discipline of Taekwondo for Girls (AAG) at Sports Stadium in Doda.

The Doda Taekwondo Girls team showcased exceptional skills, securing an impressive overall 2nd position in the competition. DYSSO Doda, Jaffer Haider Sheikh, and under the diligent coaching of district coach Barinder Singh PET, the team clinched a total of 18 medals. This remarkable tally included 9 Gold, 4 Silver, and 5 Bronze medals. The outstanding dedication and hard work of the players were complemented including the efforts of the dedicated coaches, Rajni PET, Babita PET, and Jatinder REK.