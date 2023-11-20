NHPC organizes painting competition on ‘Energy Conservation’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 20: NHPC Regional Office, Jammu organised a State-UT Level painting competition for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on “Energy Conservation” at Jammu here today.

The painting competition is an important part of the national campaign for Energy Conservation under which students across India in 2 groups – “Group A” Class V to VII & “Group B” – Class VIII to X participated. The competition commenced with short listing the paintings at the school level and out of the selected paintings sent by the schools, 100 students of both the groups were invited to participate in the State/UT level competition.

The State, UT level event was conducted at the premises of NHPC Regional Office, Jammu at Narwal where 100 (50 from Group A and 50 from Group B) students from different schools throughout UT of Jammu and Kashmir participated in the painting competition, in which 26 participants won the prizes.

In this competition first, second, third and 10 consolation prizes were given to students of each group. In Group A; first prize given to Keshav Padha (Class 7), second prize to Adarsh Bhagat( Class 6) and third prize to Manvi Verma (Class 7). First prize in group B to Vrindalika Sharma (Class-9), second prize to Manpreet Kour (Class 8) and third prize to Vanshika Dutta (Class 10).

Bikram Singh, ED, RO, Jammu distributed participation certificates and certificates of Merit along with Prize money to these winning students. On this occasion Rajan Jairath, GM (HR), P.Sathyamurthi, GM (HR), officers and staff of NHPC Ltd along with students, teachers and parents from various schools were also present.