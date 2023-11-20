GCW Gandhi Nagar wins Inter Collegiate Kabaddi tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 20: Government College for Women (GCW) Gandhi Nagar Jammu won the Kabaddi (Women) trophy in Inter College Kabaddi (Women) tournament organized by the Cluster University of Jammu in GCW Gandhi Nagar here today.

Prof. Minu Mahajan, Principal GCW Gandhi Nagar was the Chief Guest and Dr. Jatinder Khajuria, Registrar Cluster University of Jammu was the Guest of Honour during the occasion. Dr. Vinod Bakshi, Director Physical Education & Sports, Cluster University of Jammu and Physical Director GGM Science College was the Special Guest during the tournament.

The tournament was organised under the overall supervision of Dr. Vinod Bakshi, Director Physical Education & Sports, Cluster University of Jammu and Physical Director GGM Science College and under the supervision of Dr. Roopali Slathia, Physical Director GCW Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

The final match was played between GGM Science College and GCW Gandhi Nagar Jammu in which GCW Gandhi Nagar won by 55-25 points. Prof. Malti Rajput, Sports Convenor, GCW Gandhi Nagar, Prof. Abhinav Sharma, GCW Gandhi Nagar, Prof. Eisha Goyal, GCW Gandhi Nagar, Prof. Neelam Thapa, GCW Gandhi Nagar, Aijaz Malik, Physical Director, Govt. SPMR College of Commerce were among the various dignitaries present during the occasion. The match was officiated by Ridham Sharma, Kushan Chouhan, Kajal Devi, Rishab Singh, Shakshi Saini and Ram Kumar.