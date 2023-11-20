J&K Yogasana team leaves for National C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 20: J&K Yogasana team left for 48th Sub-Junior, Junior National Yogasana Sports Championship scheduled to be held at Guwahati, Assam between 23 to 26 November here today.

Patron-n-chief of Yoga Association J&K, Rajyogini B K Sudarshan Didi and president Akhil Kapai, among vice president BK Ravender Bali along with other dignitaries of Brahma Kumar flagged off the Yoga team at Jammu Railway Station. Secretary General Vinod Bhatia of the association also highlight that this time 3 National Yoga Referees of the J&K LIT arc also invited for the above championship by Yoga Federation of India. Total 30 selected Yoga Players of different age groups are going to represent J&K UT in above championship which included 15 girls and 15 boys. Team is accompanied by Mukesh Sharma, Aryaaveer Singh, Sabita Sharma and Anu Radha.