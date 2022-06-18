Friends Drass lifts Poyen Premier League title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, June 18: Friends Drass Lifted Poyen Cricket Premier League title by defeating United Karkit by 55 runs, here today.

About 112 teams from all over Kargil district participated in the tournament, wherein Executive Councillor LAHDC Kargil Mohsin Ali was the chief guest of the valedictory function along with former CEC and president NC Kargil Haji Hanifa Jan and social activist Sajjad Kargili.

Mohsin Ali said that it is the first grand event of cricket tournament after COVID-19 pandemic and has proved that there is no shortage of talent in the district. “Such types of tournament diverts the youth from the ill activities particularly from the menace of mobile gaming,” he asserted while appreciating the organisers of the event. He urged the youths to organize more professional events and opt sports as a profession.

Social activist Sajjad Kargili said that the Government should focus on developing more sports infrastructure in Kargil district along with imparting coaching and other facilities for the players.

Later, the chief guest and other dignitaries distributed prizes among the winner and runner up teams with cash prizes of Rs 110000 and Rs 80000 respectively.