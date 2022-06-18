Junaid, Ashank, Shivansh, Jiyaad score fifties as rain plays spoilsport

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: Showing serenity and composure, Junaid Qazi, Ashank Singh, Shivansh Sharma and Jiyaad Magrey scored half-centuries before rain forced the organisers to call off the play at all four venues in the ongoing JKCA’s Under-23 One-Day Tournament, being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) across the Union Territory.

At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, batting first, JKCA A2 bundled out for a paltry total of 121 runs. Kanaiya Wadhawan (31) and Aryan Dogra (15) were the main scorers. For team A1, Kumail took 3 wickets, while Dhruv Parmar claimed 2 wickets.

In reply, team A1 were 81/1 when heavy rains forced the Umpires to call off the match. Skipper Dikshant Kundal scored unbeaten 40 runs, while Shoaib Akhter contributed 19 runs. Nityam Abrol claimed 1 wicket.

At Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, put into bat, JKCA A5 scored a decent total of 224 runs, with Ashank scoring 68 runs and skipper Shivansh contributing 62 runs. For A3, Aliyas Ahmed took 2 wickets and Sampark claimed 1 wicket.

In reply, A3 were 28/3 when rain stopped play and umpires called off the match. None of the batters could cross the double figure mark. For A5, Rustum Ali took 2 wickets, while Usman claimed 1 wicket.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Srinagar Ground-A, put into bat, JKCA B1 were 115/3 in 20 overs, when the match was called off due to rain. Jiyaad Magrey played with fluidity and grace to score 50 runs, while Akeel contributed 27 runs to the total. For B3, Zaid Bin Khalid took 2 wickets, while Shahnawaz claimed 2 wickets.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium-B, put into bat, JKCA B2 were 154/3 runs in 25 overs, when the match was called off due to rain. Junaid Qazi top scored with 84 runs, while Zuhaib Bashir contributed 21 runs. For bowling side, Zahid Nabi and Shahid Bashir claimed 1 wicket each.

The organising committee for Jammu province included Sandeep Singh Sunny, Veemarsh Kaw and Mohit Puri, while the organising committee for Kashmir province included Zahoor Sofi, Manzoor Ahmed and Tasaduq Rashid.