Free Chess coaching offered

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: Vivek Chess Academy Jammu offered free Chess coaching for those who lack resources, here today.

The coaching classes will be held every Saturday or Sunday at Vivek Chess Academy Jammu near Circular Road, Baba Lal Mandir Gali Chowk. The aspirants whose family income is less than three lacs per year can avail the free coaching classes.

Top five each talented girls and boys will be selected for the coaching whose age falls between five years to 10 years. Interested ones can contact this number (7051480185).