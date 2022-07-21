District Judo C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 21: Day long District Udhampur Judo Championship, organised by District Judo Association, concluded at Subash Stadium, here today.

The championship was organized under the banner of Judo Association Jammu Kashmir and sponsored by J&K Sports Council wherein Councillor Preeti Khajuria was the chief guest and Naveen Sharma, Manager Subash Stadium was the guest of honour.

The event was organised under the supervision of Vikas Dogra, senior Judo coach of the J&K Sports Council, while Manish Chatwal (Judo Instructor) was the organizing secretary of the championship.

Raghav, Sandeep Sharma, Navjot, Raghav Kumar, Pratima Sharma, Priya, Sabha, Ranju, Neha Sharma, Pardeep, Aman Singh and Jai Kumar secured Gold medals, whereas Silver medals were won by Smanik Ramotra, Shivam Rathore, Manjeet, Manu Jamwal, Deepali, Suabli, Bindra, Rekha Devi, Ashok, Ravi Kumar and Bobby.

Ajay Singh, Vikram, Wazid, Rajinder, Atul Sharma, Abhishek and Aditi Rakwal won Bronze medals in the championship.