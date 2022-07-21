Jammu Fencing C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: Two day District Jammu Fencing Championship, organised by Adhoc Committee of J&K Amateur Fencing Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council, concluded at Indoor Fencing Hall, MA Stadium, here today.

A total of 200 fencers from the Jammu district participated in the championship, wherein Rakesh Dubey, Assistant Commissioner General Jammu was the chief guest on the closing ceremony, while Rajeev Sharma, Member J&K Sports Council and Nadeem Ahmed Dar, Deputy Director, Sports Authority of India Jammu were the guests of honour.

Rachna Jamwal (Fencing Coach), Satpaul Singh (Manager), Anil Gupta, (Yoga Coach), Ajay Gupta (Kabaddi Coach), Shotu Lal Sharma (Fencing Instructor) and Maninder Pal Singh, Member Adhoc Committee were present during the event.

The welcome address was presented by Advocate Supriya Chouhan. She apprised the gathering about the detail of fencing activities in the UT, while chief guest Rakesh Dubey and Rajiv Sharma congratulated all the medal winners and their parents and motivated them for their future participation in sports.

Convener Adhoc Committee of the Association, Rashid Ahmed Choudhary presented vote of thanks.

In Epee senior boys, Shivaansh (Gold), Subham Sharma (Silver), Aryan (Bronze) and Vikrant (Bronze), in Sabre U-20 boys, Suryansh (Gold), Vaibhav (Silver), Tarun (Bronze) and Sachin (Bronze), in Foil boys senior, the top three medals were won by Pranay, Surya Pratap and Sajad respectively.

In Epee senior girls, Gyan Kour (Gold), Samreen (Silver), Gazal Suri (Bronze) and Twinkle (Bronze), in Foil senior girls, Riya Bakshi (Gold), Ashu Rani (Silver), Mansi (Bronze) and Nancy (Bronze), in Sabre senior girls, first three medals were secured by Anant Samakshi, Mokshika and Harleen Kour respectively, in Foil U-20 boys, Aadhar (Gold) and Dhruv (Silver).

Pritam Slathia, Shivani Hans, Anthony Mattoo, Javed Ahmed, Varun Slathia, Ujjwal Gupta, Ankush Gupta, Monika Sharma, Mohd. Rafiq, Suniya Arora and Tony Mattoo were acted as technical team for the smooth conduct of the championship.