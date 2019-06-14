Farooq Amin elected president of DCA Anantnag

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

ANANTNAG, June 14: Renowned businessman Farooq Amin has been elected as President of District Cricket Association (DCA) Anantnag, here today.

Farooq Amin while talking to media said he want to take everybody on board for the promotion of cricket in Anantnag.

The office bearers of the Association have also been elected on the occasion.

He requested everybody to come forward and support the cause of cricket.