J&K bags 5 medals in Fin Swimming

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: Jammu and Kashmir bagged five medals in the National Fin Swimming Championship at AIM Sports Academy Palwal in Haryana.

As per a handout issued by the J&K Fin Swimming Association, the State team participated in such an event for the first time and returned with medals.

Mahir Tariq won gold in under-19 boys 50 meters, while Faiez Beigh got silver in the same event. Mahir also won 100 meters Bronze while Zeeshan Mushtaq returned with gold in 100 meters event of the Senior group. Shajar Lateef won bronze in 50 meters Senior event, the Association claimed.

The National Championship was organised by Underwater Sports Association of India.