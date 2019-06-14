Benia Min of JKP lifts Nomain Dangal title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: Wrestler Benia Min of Jammu and Kashmir lifted the 7th Annual Nomain Kesari Dangal title defeating Babber of Gaziabad in Uttar Pradesh in a tough bout for the title at Momain, here.

In all, 63 bouts decided in this day-long event that cost the organisers Rs. 2,70,000. Dangal was organized by Kotli Bajallian Dangal Committee in collaboration with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the overall supervision of Ved Parkash Pujari (chairman), Mohd Shrief (president, Naib Sarpanch) and Mohan Lal.

Owner of Hotel Radisson Blu, Vijay Gupta was the chief guest, who witnessed the whole event and encouraged young wrestlers, later gave away cash prizes among the winners and runners-up of top bouts. He also contributed Rs 51,000 as financial assistance to the organizers.

Former Joint Secretary J&K State Sports Council, Shiv Kumar Sharma presided over the valedictory function.

Pardeep Gupta (SHO Katra), Hotelier Nitin Gupta and Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri) were guests of honour. Ved Parkash (Pujari) and Numberdar Karan Singh were also present.

Winner of title bout, Benia was presented with Rs 31,000 cash prize by Vijay Gupta, Shiv Kumar Sharma and Pardeep Gupta while runners-up, Babber received Rs 20,000 from Mohd Shrief, Ved Parkash Pujari and former Naib Sarpanch Mohan Lal.

The second main bout between Nissar of J&K Police and Sumit of Ghaziabad (UP) ended in a draw after 23 minutes of marathon fight. Both these wrestlers shared a prize money of Rs.20,000. In third main bout, Vikas of Bahadurgarh (Haryana) defeated Rashid of Domana Akhara in Jammu while fourth bout between Sadiq of Gajansoo and Vikas of Jind also ended in a draw.

Members of Nomain Dangal committee and technical officials included Ved Parkash Pujari, Naib Sarpanch Mohd. Shrief, Ramesh Chander Choudhary, Master Sntosh Kumar, Om Parkash Magotra, Raj Kumar (Raju), Mohan Lal, Manohar lal, Ashok Kumar, Radhay Sham, Rakesh Kumar, (Kaka), Pankaj Sharma, Numberdar Karan Singh, Tej Ram, Bittu Mohd, Prittam Chand, Ajit Singh, Amir Sharma, Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakjri) Deepak Wazir, and Murli Dhar Munna.