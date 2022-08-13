Different programmes held under JKP’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 13: On the 3rd day of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Jammu and Kashmir Police organized various programmes across J&K today. The programmes are witnessing overwhelming response from people across different walks of life.

The programmes were organized by District Police Doda, Poonch, Rajouri, Budgam, RPHQ-Baramulla, Awantipora, Kupwara, Samba, Reasi, Sopore, IRP 3rd Bn, IRP 12th Bn and IRP 5th Bn.

District Police Rajouri organised the rally and band show from DPL to Gujjar Mandi area. Around 3000 police personnel, employees of various departments, members of civil society and school students participated in the rally. DIG R-P Range Dr Haseeb Mughal, DC Vikas Kundal, SSP Mohd Aslam and others participated in the rally.

IRP-7th Battalion held an interactive session with the students of Govt Middle School Nardhani-Nadwal and Govt Primary School Sajwal which was co-presided by Kuldeep Raj, BDC Chairman Bhalwal and Farooq Qaiser, Deputy Commandant IRP-7th Bn, besides a rally of students, teachers and Police officers/officials was also organised at Battalion Headquarters Kot Bhalwal (Seri).

In Doda a joint mega rally was organized from Sports Stadium to Old Bus Stand in which civil administration, District Police, IRP-5th Bn Doda, Police Band DPL, CRPF-33 Bn, SSB-7th Bn, NCC Cadets, Home Guard, and nearly 1000 children of various schools of Doda participated.

Led by SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra, Police organized a rally from DPL and covered the whole of Poonch town. Besides, locals of the area Mushim Ahmed, Addl. SP, Nawaz Ahmed, DysP Hqrs. Munish Sharma, Dysp Ops Poonch Sachin Gupta, DySP DAR Poonch took part in the rally.

Reasi Police organised debate and symposium competitions across the district to raise awareness about the Campaign. The competitions were organised in Gurukul Public School, Higher Secondary School Katra, Higher Secondary School Arnas.

Range Police Headquarters Baramulla organized a cultural programme on the theme “Aan Baan Shaan of Tiranga” which was witnessed by SSP Rayees Mohammad Bhat, along with a galaxy of officers/officials of RPHQ Baramulla. In addition to other activities, teachers as well as the students of Police Public School Baramulla also participated in the event.

District Police Budgam organised a nukkad natak at the Bus stand Budgam with a theme “Aan Baan Shaan of Tiranga” in which various artists participated, besides hundreds of flags were also distributed among the spectators during the event.

Tiranga marches were organized at multiple locations in Police district Awantipora in which local youth and students participated.

Kupwara Police organised Tiranga rallies across the district with great zeal and zest in which students of different schools, teachers, employees, youth, traders association, transport association participated.

Samba Police organized “Tiranga rallies” in Samba, Bari-Brahmna, Ghagwal and Purmandal wherein Police Officers/Officials, students from Govt/private educational institutions and the general public participated. The rally was organized at Main Bazar Samba which was led by SSP Samba, Dr Abhishek Mahajan. DySP Hqrs Samba, Dy SP Oprs., DySP DAR, SDPO Bari-Brahmana, SHO P/S Samba and others.

District Police Sopore organised a Tiranga Rally at Sopore and Rafiabad. The main rally started from the MC office and culminated at Clock Tower Iqbal Market Sopore. Besides SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab officers/officials of Sopore Police/CRPF 179/22 RR and civil Administration, students of different schools, teachers, employees, youths, respectable citizens, traders association, transport association, also participated in the rally.

IRP 12th Bn Nud Samba organised a “Special Tiranga March” from Bn Hqrs. The march was flagged off by the Unit Head wherein a large number of students of surrounding schools participated.

IRP-3rd Bn also organized a rally led by AH Munshi Commandant from Battalion Hqrs by passing through APC Parihaspora, Devar Crossing, Singhpora and Pattan.