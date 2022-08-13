Bicycle rally, Rafting organised by Tourism Deptt

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Aug 13: Directorate of Tourism under the leadership of Director, Vivekananda Rai organized a Bicycle Rally from Bhimgarh Fort to Syiad Baba Reasi as well as Rafting at Baradari as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, here today.

A group of 30 cyclists were flagged off by Babila Rakwal Deputy Commissioner in presence of Sunaina Sharma Joint Director Tourism Jammu, Abdul Jabbar, DDT (Publicity & Adventure), Ambika Bali, Assistant Director Tourism Katra. The cyclists were chanting “Jai Hind” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” during the rally which culminated at Siyad Baba.

The route of the bicycle rally passed through the Rafting site at Baradari and the mighty Chenab flowing beside the beautiful surrounding peaks and hillocks. Speaking on the occasion, Babila Rakwal emphasized the need to organize similar adventure activities in all the off-beat destinations of Reasi district.

She also congratulated the Tourism Department for successfully conducting Paragliding, Ziplining trials at Dhanwa near Pouni and also at Mokhri which is approximately five kilometres from Katra town.

The Directorate of Tourism also organized a Rafting. The event was inaugurated by DC Reasi. The Rafts moved in the gushing water of Chenab with Tricolour flying. The whole area was decorated with Tricolour giving a patriotic view of the area.

Sunaina Sharma, Joint Director Tourism Jammu said that the celebration of India’s glorious 75 years of independence has been linked with these adventurous activities of bicycle rally and Rafting at Reasi in order to infuse the feeling of patriotism and simultaneously encourage tourists across the nation to visit the historical Bhimgarh Fort, Syiad Baba, Baradari and nearby tourist destinations of Reasi.