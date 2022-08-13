Daylong senior UT level Judo C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: Daylong senior UT level Judo Championship, organised by Judo Association of J&K in collaboration with J&K Sports Council, concluded at New Indoor Sports Complex Bhagwati Nagar, here today.

About 80 Judokas from all districts including Samba, Kathua, Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Srinagar, Doda Ganderbal and Rajouri participated in the said championship.

SH Hokip (Assistant Commander) SSB 1st Bn G. Coy was the chief guest who distributed medals among the winners of the championship, while Vikas Gupta vice president Judo Federation of India and Suraj Sharma honorary general secretary were also present on the occasion.

The bouts were officiated by chief coach Suraj Bhan Singh as well as senior coaches including Arshi Nad, Vikas Dogra, Ritika Slathia, Jugal Kishore and Rameshwar Singh Jamwal, while Munish Chatwal (Black Belt) is the organize secretary of the championship.

In girls 48 kg, Khushi Thakur (Gold), Smdi Pangotra (Silver), Tanvi Gupta (Bronze) and Sonali (Bronze), in 52 kg, Jimmo Devi (Gold), Ragvy Sharma (Silver), Meenakshi Bhagat (Bronze) and Avika Gandotra (Bronze), in 57 kg, Tamleek Shah (Gold), Nandani Sharma (Silver), Neha Sharma (Bronze) and Deepanshi (Bronze), in 63 kg, Tazeem Fayaz (Gold), Rekha Devi (Silver), Rubi Yadav (Bronze) and Kashish Sharma (Bronze), in 70 kg, Shweta Thakur (Gold) and in 78 kg, Palak (Gold), Humaria (Silver) and Suhani Kiran (Bronze), besides in plus 78 kg, Anmol Devi (Gold),

In boys 60 kg, Virvadhra Singh (Gold), Nitish Kumar (Silver), Akash (Bronze) and Mangeet Ramban (Bronze), in 66 kg, Akshay Sharma (Gold), Mesheed Mohd (Silver), Lucky Bhagat (Bronze) and Jai Kumar (Bronze), in 73 kg, Shashank Baru (Gold), Mohd Aadi (Silver), Mohd Nasir (Bronze) and Vipul (Bronze), in 81 kg, Rajat Singh (Gold), Tazmul Nisar (Silver) , Garav Bhat (Bronze) and Aaqib Nisar (Bronze), in 90 kg, Danish Sharma (Gold), Farhad Gulzar (Silver) and Rahil Sharma (Bronze), in 100 kg, Bashit Rafiq (Gold), Kapil Singh (Silver), Assar Ahmad (Bronze) amnd Sushil Kumar (Bronze) and in plus 100 kg, Rajesh Singh (Gold ), Aman Singh (Silver), Samlog (Bronze) and Aryan Singh (Bronze).