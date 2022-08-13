Tug-of-War competitions held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: BSF Primary School organised Tug-of-War under-14 boys and girls competition in the School premises to celebrate 75th Independence Day, here today.

The competitions started on August 12 and culminated today.

Head Master BSF Primary School, Sonia Gupta was the chief guest on the occasion, while the tournament was organized by the Sports Department of the School.

In boys section, Gandhi House beat Tagore House in the final, whereas in girls section, Tagore House trounced Gandhi House in the finals.

In boys section, 1st place was secured by Gandhi House and 2nd place was won by Tagore, besides 3rd place was clinched by Raman House, whereas in girls section, 1st, 2nd and 3rd places were won by Tagore House, Gandhi House and Raman House respectively.