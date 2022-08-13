Honda Racing India rider Rajiv Sethu finishes fifth, scores 11 points

TOKYO, Aug 13: Rajiv Sethu of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team finished fifth in the AP 250 event in the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship 2022 at Sportsland Sugo circuit on Saturday.

It was the best ever finish by an Indian rider in AP250 class in the ARRC.

The race saw five riders crashing out in the first lap. Starting the wet 12-lap race 1 from 14th on the grid, Sethu quickly moved to sixth place after lap 1.

From thereon, he continued to maintain his position until he fell in lap 5 due to a wet racetrack. Determined to finish the race, Sethu immediately rejoined to cross the chequered line in fifth place.

He secured 11 points for the performance.

“Today’s race was a true test for all riders as weather conditions were not favourable. I am happy that I didn’t rush on the wet track and maintained a steady position in the race. Despite a crash, I continued with the same performance as my focus was to earn points for the team,” Sethu said after the race.

Sethu’s teammate Senthil Kumar crashed out in the first lap due to a wet track. (PTI)