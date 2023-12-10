Delhi gains vital 130 runs lead after Bisht slams brilliant ton

Cooch Behar Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 10: Delhi took a crucial first-inning lead over Jammu and Kashmir today after a brilliant century from middle-order batsman Tarun Bisht in the ongoing Under-19 Men’s Cooch Behar Trophy at Jamia Millia Islamia.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 167/3, Delhi scored a massive total of 503/8 in 132.3 overs, thus gaining a vital lead of 130 runs at stumps on Day-3 today.

Tarun Bisht, who was unbeaten on 45 off 83 balls overnight, scored magnificent 163 runs off 295 balls studded with 13 boundaries. Rounak Waghela also slammed century, scoring 112 not out of 190 balls with 12 boundaries. Skipper Sourabh Deswal scored 64 off 87 balls with 7 boundaries, while Aditya Bhandari and Pranav Pant contributed 55 and 32 runs to the total respectively. For J&K, Ritvik Jaitley and Bismaadh Singh took 3 wickets each, while Mousub Mohammad Bhat claimed one wicket.

J&K earlier had scored a good total of 373 runs in their first innings. Skipper Achintya Raj Khajuria had scored 84 runs off 145 balls studded with 9 boundaries, while Dhruv Sharma (52), Kamaksh Sharma (68)

Hatim Reyaz (75) were the other batters who had scored splendid fifties. For Delhi, Rounak Waghela had taken 4 wickets, Saksham Gehlot bagged 3 wickets, Dhruv Kr Chumbak took 2 wickets and Pranav Pant claimed one wicket.