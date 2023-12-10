Elite Cricket Club Heff clinches title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 10: Elite Cricket Club Heff emerged victorious and became the winner of the Pulwama Champions Trophy 2023 here today by defeating RCB Badriwan in a cricket match.

Pulwama Champions Trophy was commenced on November 26 organised by 55 Rashtriya Rifles under the aegis of 12 Sector CIF (VF) in which 16 teams hailing from Pulwama and Shopian districts played league matches at Chandgam playground.

In the final match, RCB Badriwan won the toss and chose to bat first and set a target of 135. Elite Cricket Club Heff chased down the target and defeated RCB Badriwan. Man of the Match was awarded to Zahid Riyaz of Heff and Man of the Series to Akib Malik of team Badriwan. Commanding Officer 55 Rashtriya Rifles Colonel Deven Sood was chief guest on this occasion who felicitated the winners.