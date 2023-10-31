Delegation from Jodhamal attends 5th National Conference of AFS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: The Jodhamal delegation comprising Principal Girish Kumar, AFS Coordinator Neetu Johri and two students Aadya Sambyal and Syna Sharma participated in the Fifth National Meet of the American Field Service (AFS) Member Schools held at Emerald Heights International School, Indore.

The National Meet of educators from across the globe witnessed a huge participation of more than 600 delegates from India and abroad. It was a cultural extravaganza of sorts that depicted the diversity of our global existence. The Theme of the Conference was: “Ahimsa” which underlined the importance of non-violent co-existence of all humans.

The inaugural dance in the opening ceremony depicted dances from different States of India and glorified the diverse cultures of the country. The keynote addresses by Chhavi Rajawat, the first MBA Sarpanch of Village Soda in Rajasthan, and by Vivek Atray (Ex-IAS and a motivational speaker) added value to the Conference and kept all audience inspired.

There were collaborative group discussions amongst students which were followed by a Cultural Fair in which students from all the 5 regions participated and showcased the diverse dresses, cuisines and cultures of their respective regions. The Dandiya Utsav and Ramleela performed in the evening were done to perfection and stole all hearts.

The next day all delegates were taken to Mandu, a historical site in Madhya Pradesh. The visit also enriched all participants about the rich history of our nation.

The Conference concluded after the Mandu visit and all delegates left.