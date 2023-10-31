Harayana Wrestler Neeraj lifts 29th Baba Kailak Nath Dangal title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Wrestler Neeraj of Rohtak in Haryana Patha Ashok Dhaka lifted “29th Baba Kailak Nath Dangal title 2023” by defeating wrestler Popad Pawar of Maharastra in the first main bout that lasted for 11 minutes.

The Dangal was organized by Baba Kailak Nath Dangal Committee at Thather (Bantalab, Jammu) under the overall supervision of Surinder Singh Gilli (chairman), Devi Singh Rakhwal (vice chairman), Askar Ali (president) and Sahbil Singh (vice president).

Vikram Singh Vicky, president, Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) was chief guest on the occasion while Shiv Kumar Sharma (former Joint Secretary, J&K State Sports Council and president of J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association) presided over the function. Former president Yuva Rajput Sabha Rajan Singh Happy was the guest of honour.

Wrestler Neeraj, the winner of 1st bout was awarded with cash prize of Rs 60,000 while runner up wrestler Popad Pawar got cash prize of Rs 40,000. The 2nd bout was won by Ishaq Ahmed (Lallu) of J&K Police who defeated Sonu of Kangra (Himachal Pradesh). Winner wrestler Lallu was awarded with cash prize of Rs 51,000 while runner up wrestler Sonu got cash prize of Rs 30,000.

Third bout was won by Rashid of Domana Akhara (Jammu) who defeated wrestler Munish of Rohtak. Winner wrestler Rashid was awarded with cash prize of Rs 31,000 while runner up wrestler Munish got cash prize of Rs 20,000. Fourth bout was won by Nadeem of Doda who defeated Youdhbir of Delhi. Winner Nadeem was awarded with cash prize of Rs 25,000 while runner up wrestler Yudhbir got Rs 16,000.

In all, 130 bouts were played. In other bouts, Dillar Khan of J&K Police beat Sidarth of Himachal Pradesh, Kaka of S Pura beat Kala of Himachal Pradesh, Rishu of Kathua beat Mam Hussian of Domel and Basant of Amritsar Munir of Nagrota.