Annual Sports Meet ‘Combatica’ commences at CUJ

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Directorate of Physical Education, Central University of Jammu (CUJ), in its pursuit of holistic education and fostering a spirit of athleticism, announced the commencement of the highly-anticipated three-day Annual Sports Meet ‘Combatica-2023’.

Marking its inauguration, Vice Chancellor Prof Sanjeev Jain flagged off the opening marathon event, a fitting start to a series of sports extravaganzas that will unfold over the next three days. He emphasized the significance of sports in the holistic development of students. He also applauded the unwavering dedication of Director and Assistant Directors (Sports) in organizing the sport meet.

Following the marathon’s completion, the day unfolded with an array of sporting events. Athletes displayed their prowess in cricket, chess, carrom, volleyball, badminton, shot-put, long jump, high jump, and table tennis. Each competition reflected the dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship of all participating individuals.

As Combatica 2023 progresses, the 31st of October promises another action-packed day with events like cricket, chess, carrom, volleyball, football, badminton, various racing events, table tennis, discus throw, javelin throw, and the traditional game of kho kho.

The grand finale on the 1st of November will see the culmination of Combatica 2023, where participants will battle it out in the finals of basketball, cricket, volleyball, badminton, and the crowd-favourite tug of war. The event not only champions athleticism but also foster a sense of community and companionship among participants and spectators.

Combatica 2023 is a multi-sport event that brings together athletes from various disciplines to compete, collaborate, and celebrate the spirit of sports. Organized annually, the event aims to provide a platform for emerging talent, foster community spirit, and champion the values of discipline, perseverance and teamwork.