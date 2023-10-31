APCC lifts KPL Veteran Cup-14 title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Alpha Production Cricket Club (APCC) emerged winner of the KPL Veteran Cup-14, played at KC Sports Club Ground, here today.

APCC defeated Kashyap Cricket Club (KCC) by 71 runs in the final match of the tournament, organized in the loving memory of late Anil Koul.

Batting first, APCC made a huge total of 205 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Suriender Kachroo played magnificently and scored 78 runs of 31 balls, Deepak contributed 49 runs of 25 balls while Rakesh Dass chipped in with 22 runs. From the Bowling side Sunny Bhan and Deepak Raina took two wickets each.

In reply, KCC couldn’t chase the target and were bundled out for 134 runs in 17.2overs. Rocky Raina scored 44 runs while Amit Raina contributed 40 runs. From the bowling side, Sunny Mattoo was wrecker-in-chief who took five important wickets while Mintoo Bhat and Vinod Bhat chipped in with two important wickets each.

Sunny Mattoo from APCC was awarded with the Man of the Match trophy for his overall performance while Deepak from APCC was adjudged most valuable player of the Tournament.

The Tournament was organized by Sanjeev Kant Sharma, Anil Ambardar and Sanjay Koul in association with KC Sports Club Jammu.

The occasion was graced by Dr Suresh Saraf, Dr Pran Koul and Rakesh Koul.