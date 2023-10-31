CIS Jammu hosts 1st Inter-Cambridge Co-Scholastic Meet ‘Umang 2023’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Cambridge International School (CIS) Jammu took immense pride in hosting the first Inter- Cambridge Co- Scholastic Meet – ‘UMANG’.

This remarkable event showcased the enthusiastic participation of students from both Cambridge International School branches, CIS Jammu as well as CIS Pathankot.

Chairman, Vidhi S Singh Jamwal, was the chief guest on the occasion while vice-chairman Shiv Dev Singh Jamwal and Managing Director Renu Bangroo were the guests of honor. Dr Shivani Singh (Principal, CIS Pathankot) was the special guest on the occasion.

The event started with the lighting of lamp by all the dignitaries followed by Saraswati Vandana and spectacular Yoga performance. Earlier, Pooja Chib (Principal, CIS Jammu) and Rajni Malhotra (vice-principal, CIS Jammu) welcomed the dignitaries with the sapling.

The chief guest officially declared the meet open with the thrilling Mashal Run, led by Vikash Singh Shan (PET, CIS Jammu) and Virender (PET, CIS Pathankot), along with the members of School Council from both the institutions. The event featured a wide array of categories, including Volleyball, Badminton, Skating, Cricket, Taekwondo, Art & Craft, Dance, Music and various athletic events.

Students of both the institutions participated with full enthusiasm and zeal. The overall champion of the event was CIS Jammu. The victorious participants were recognized with medals and certificates.