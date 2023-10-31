KCPS swimmers to represent Jammu at National Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Ranveer Chowdhary and Sarvani Chowdhary of KC Public School (KCPS) have been selected to represent Jammu in the highly prestigious National Games at Goa. The talented swimmers from KCPS have secured their spots through their remarkable performances and dedication towards the sport.

The National Games is currently underway in five Goan cities – Mapusa, Margao, Panjim, Ponda and Vasco. Athletes from 28 states, eight Union Territories and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) are in action at the 37th edition of the National Games, which will conclude on November 9. Goa is hosting the National Games for the first time in its history.

Ranveer Chowdhary of Class 10th and Sarvani Chowdhary of Class 9th have been exceptional swimmers throughout this season. KCPS’s swimmers have demonstrated outstanding skills and expertise in swimming, earning them the opportunity to compete at the national level.

Chairman Raju Chowdhary, Vice Chaiman Arjun Chowdhary, MD Arti Chowdhary, Principal Amarendra Kumar Mishra and Vice Principal Sanjay Pandey congratulated the swimmers and their coaches for the incredible achievement.