DDC Rajouri inaugurates Sports Festival

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, Feb 24: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Rajouri, Mohd Nazir Sheikh declared open the Inter-College Sports Festival being held under the banner of Department of Higher Education at Government PG College, here.

The DDC inspected the contingents from the participating colleges amidst interaction with the team managements and Principals of the colleges.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Chandan Kohli was guest of honour while Principal of the host college, Prof. Shakeel Ahmed Raina and Additional SP Rajouri, Liaqat Ali were special guests.

As many as nine colleges of Rajouri district, including hosts PG College Rajouri, GDC Thanamandi, GDC Koteranka, GDC Budhal, GDC Kalakote, GDC Sunderbani, GDC Nowshera, GDC Doongi and GDC Darhal are participating in different events in this four-day first of its kind event.

The competition shall be held in various indoor and outdoor sports events of Cricket, Football, Kho Kho, Kabaddi, Tug of War, Badminton, Table Tennis and Volleyball in which both men and women section.

Other prominent who attended the inaugural function were Prof. Javed Ahmed Qazi (Principal GDC Thanamandi), Prof. Shabir Hussain Shah (Retired Principal), Prof. A.R. Choudhary (retired Principal), Prof HS Ishar (DySP DAR), Sikander Pervazi (District Sports Officer Poonch) besides faculty members of various colleges. The event was coordinated by Rakesh Puri (Director Physical Education), Tanwir Ahmed (Assistant Director Physical Education and Sports Committee headed by Prof. Assadullah Khan and supported by Prof. Anwer Shah, Prof. Riaz Ahmed Mirza, Dr. Mohd Saleem Wani, Prof. Asif Lone and Prof. Amjed Bhatti.

The Results: MEN: TUG OF WAR: Government PG College Rajouri bt GDC Budhal; GDC Nowshera bt GDC Kalakote. KABBADI: GDC Sunderbani bt GDC Darhal; PG Rajouri bt GDC Doongi; GDC Budhal bt GDC Koteranka. VOLLEYBALL: GDC Nowshera bt GDC Sunderbani; PG College Rajouri bt GDC Thannamandi; GDC Darhal bt GDC Koteranka. KHO-KHO: PG College Rajouri got walkover GDC Kalakote. BADMINTON: GDC Kalakote bt GDC Darhal; GDC Nowshera bt GDC Koteranka. CRICKET: PG College Rajouri bt GDC Thannamandi and GDC Sunderbani bt GDC Doongi.

WOMEN: TUG OF WAR: PG College Rajouri bt GDC Koteranka. BADMINTON: PG College Rajouri bt GDC Koteranka.