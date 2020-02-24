Waheed Ganie bags Budgam Cycling title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BUDGAM, Feb 24: Waheed Ahmed Ganie won the District Budgam Cycling Championship which was organised by District Cycling Association under the banner of J&K Cycling Association.

Mohammad Adil Teli won the second place while Danish Ahmad Teli remained third. Similarly, in Junior group, Shabir Ahmad Dar, Suhail Ahmad Dar and Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie were declared first, second and third respectively.

The Sub-Junior title went to Musaib Bin Rehman while Aqib Ahmad and Lateef Ahmed Sofi remained second and third respectively.

Those winners were presented with medals by chief guest, Mohd Akber Khan. Earlier, the participants were flagged off by Muhammad Saleem who also supervised the competition.

Later, Adil Taili thanked Colonel Malik of 2RR for sponsoring and supporting him.