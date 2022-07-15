DC inaugurates Badminton Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 15: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today inaugurated badminton open tournament (Men/Women doubles) here at sports stadium Kheora.

District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Sunil Samayal and other officers and officials of the YSSD were present on the occasion.

The tournament has been organised as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Youth Services and Sports department witnessing participation of 21 teams from across the district.

While interacting with the players, the Deputy Commissioner said games are important for the physical and mental fitness of the individuals.

Highlighting the objective of the event, the DC said that the motto of the tournament was to nurture sports talent of local youth and encourage the young minds to participate in constructive activities.

Retreating Government’s commitment to promote sports activities, he said that the Govt is fully committed to give impetus to sports activities and necessary measures are being taken to provide them the best possible platforms where they can showcase their talent.

The DC also said that sportspersons are blessed with several qualities and one of these qualities is that they develop a team spirit which helps them to excel in their lives.