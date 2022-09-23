Cluster level science exhibition, literary meet held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Nardi Bala Jammu-2 hosted the cluster level Science exhibition, here today.

The program began with a seminar competition wherein students from different JNVs gave presentations on the topic: Scientific Academic Institutes of India. Students displayed their spoken skills and confidence through the seminar.

Anil Kumar TGT Math, introduced the judges and welcomed the Principal, teachers and the participants. The judges for the Hindi presentations were MK Dutt, Vice Principal and Pragya Sharma whereas for English, the judges were Raj Mohammad, Anshul and Sangeeta Nathaniel.

The cluster level science exhibition started at Vidyalayas Academic Block, where students from different JNVs displayed their well prepared models and exhibited their innovative skills. The topics were related to various themes such as ‘Efficiency in Transport’, ‘Technology, Environment, Health and Cleanliness’, and ‘Effects of pollution and global warming’.

The experts invited to judge the exhibition were Bodhi Raj, Kuldeep Singh, Dushyant Manhas, Zorabar Singh and Dinanath Sharma from GGHSS Akhnoor; Pawan Kumar and Raj Mohammad from HSS Nardi Bala; Vinod Sharma and Askok Kumar from HSS Boys Akhnoor.

The second day of the event witnessed the closing ceremony and prize distribution, wherein Dr. Gurdeep Singh, Principal Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 was the chief guest. The cultural program, conducted by Anil Kumar TGT Maths and the event began with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, Principal Aabha Gupta, Vice Principal and other teachers.

The children sang a melodious welcome song, followed by a vibrant Dogri dance.

Later, prizes were distributed to the winners of the exhibition and seminars. The escorts from different JNVs were facilitated too. The chief guest then addressed the audience and shared his inspiring thoughts. The Principal presented a token of appreciation to Dr Gurdeep Singh.