Sarabjeet, Chamel, Nirmal selected as technical officials for National Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Former ace athletes and employees of the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K, the trio of Sarabjeet Singh, Nirmal Singh and Chamel Singh have been selected as the technical officials by the Athletic Federation of India to officiate in 2022 Gujarat National Games-Athletics from September 30 to October 4 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Sarabjeet Singh is Lecturer in Physical Education posted at SRML Higher Secondary School, Jammu, while Nirmal Singh is Lecturer in Physical Education posted at Government Higher Secondary School Bishnah and Chamel Singh is Physical Education Master

posted at Government Polytechnic Jammu.

“They are required to report at Gandhinagar on September 28 and will be relieved on September 5. You are requested to grant them on duty leave from September 25 to October 7,” said a letter issued by Satish Uchil, Competition Manager 2022 Gujarat National Games-Athletics, addressed to the Director Youth Services and Sports, J&K.