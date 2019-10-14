CLUJ’s Kho-Kho Tournament gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Kho-Kho men and women tournament of Cluster University of Jammu began at GCW Gandhi Nagar, here today.

The tournament was organised by the Department of Dean Students Welfare Cluster University of Jammu.

Prof Ravinder Tickoo, Principal GCW Gandhi Nagar and Prof Bupinder Singh, Dean Engineering and Technology, Cluster University of Jammu graced the occasion with their presence.

In men’s section, Govt SPMR College of Commerce beat GGM Science College by one innings and 1 point and Govt MAM College got walkover against Govt College of Education.

SPMR College of Commerce will lock horns with Govt MAM College in the final tomorrow.

In women’s section, the first match was played between SPMR College of Commerce and GGM Science College, in which GGM Science College beat SPMR College of Commerce by one innings and 2 points.

In the second match, GCW Gandhi Nagar got walkover against MAM College and entered the finals. GGM Science College will take on GCW Gandhi Nagar for the title clash tomorrow.

Dr Vinod Bakshi, Sports Coordinator CLUJ and Physical Director GGM Science College, Prof Surinder Sharma, Prof Shafqat Jahangir, Dr Roopali Salathia, Physical Director GCW Gandhi Nagar and Mr Anil, Assistant Physical Director GCW Gandhi Nagar were present on the occasion.

The match was officiated by Pooja Sharma, Sahil Dev Singh, Shibali Bhau and Sandeep Singh.