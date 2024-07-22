Chamari’s ton powers SL to commanding win against Malaysia

Women’s T20 Asia Cup

DAMBULLA, July 22: In a dazzling display of cricketing prowess, Sri Lanka stormed to a commanding victory over Malaysia in the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 here on Monday.

The match, held at a buzzing venue, showcased Sri Lanka’s formidable skills with both bat and ball, as they secured a comprehensive win led by the stellar performance of their captain, Chamari Athapaththu.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka set the stage for a high-scoring affair, posting a formidable total of 184/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Leading the charge was Chamari, who delivered an explosive innings, remaining unbeaten on 119 off just 69 balls.

Chamari’s innings was a masterclass in aggressive batting, featuring 14 boundaries and 7 towering sixes. Her commanding presence at the crease demoralised the Malaysian bowlers and set a high standard for her team.

Supporting Chamari were Harshitha Samarawickrama and Anushka Sanjeewani, who chipped in with valuable contributions. Harshitha’s 28 off 22 balls provided a steady hand at the other end, while Anuskha’s quickfire 22 off 15 balls helped maintain the momentum.

Malaysia’s bowlers found it difficult to contain the onslaught, with no significant breakthroughs to stem the flow of runs.

In reply, Malaysia crumbled under the pressure of chasing a daunting target. They managed to muster just 40 runs in 19.5 overs, as Sri Lanka’s bowlers ran riot. The Sri Lankan bowling attack was spearheaded by Shashini Gimhani, who took 3 wickets for a mere 9 runs. Her disciplined line and length, coupled with deceptive variations, proved too much for the Malaysian batswomen to handle.

Kawya Kavindi was equally impressive, claiming 2 wickets for just 7 runs. Kavisha Dilhari’s back-to-back wickets further decimated Malaysia’s batting lineup, leaving them reeling.

None of the Malaysian batswomen, except Elsa Hunter, managed to reach double figures, highlighting the dominant performance by the Sri Lankan team.

Chamari’s century was not only the cornerstone of Sri Lanka’s innings but also a significant personal milestone. This century marked her third in T20 Internationals, making her only the third woman cricketer to achieve this remarkable feat. Her leadership and batting prowess set a high standard for the tournament, inspiring her team and fans alike.

With such a comprehensive win, Sri Lanka have announced themselves as strong contenders for the Asia Cup. Their all-round performance, marked by explosive batting and lethal bowling, sends a clear message to their rivals. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Chamari and her team, who have set the bar high with their exceptional display of cricketing excellence. (UNI)