Paris Olympics: Archery, TT and hockey players among 49 Indian athletes to arrive in Games Village

PARIS, Jul 22: A total of 49 Indian athletes, including the entire archery, table tennis and hockey teams, have arrived at the Games Village so far to participate in the Paris Olympics, beginning July 26.

While 39 athletes, including the eight-member table tennis team and 19-member Indian men’s hockey team, have reached the French capital, 10 shooters out of the 21 who qualified for the Olympics, have reached Chateauroux.

All the six members of the archery team, along with two tennis players, a shuttler, a rower and two swimmers reached the City of Lights.

As many as 117 athletes, including 70 men and 47 women, will represent India at the Paris Olympics. They will be competing in 69 events for 95 medals. There will also be 140-strong support staff, making it a 257-member contingent.

In Tokyo Olympics, India were represented by a 119-member contingent, and the country logged its best-ever performance of seven medals, including the historic javelin throw gold won by Neeraj Chopra.

Chopra will be in Paris to defend his gold medal. (PTI)