Bench Press competition held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: With a motive to encourage the youth towards physical fitness, a Bench Press competition for men and women was organised at Power Fitness Gym Talab Tillo, here today.

Former Minister Sat Sharma (CA) was the chief guest. He was accompanied by guest of honour JMC Corporator Ward 40, Neelam Nargotra and many others.

The event was organized by Sahil who is a professional Gym trainer and national player in Bodybuilding. National players in Bench Press and Bodybuilding including Kamal Jeet Singh, Vikrant Sharma and Iqbal were the judges of the event.

Meenu Kalotra and Kunal Verma emerged winners in girls and men categories respectively and lifted the titles.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that it is indeed a great initiative to promote the talent of youth in Jammu and Kashmir by organizing such events in a routine.

He said the slogan of Fit India given by our PM Narendra Modi is not mere a slogan but an important step to follow to keep ourselves fit in these pandemic times and the event organizers have positively followed that slogan which will spread a positive message amongst youth.

Neelam Nargotra stated that in coming times such type of events including sports events will be organized in the Ward to attract hundreds of youth towards physical fitness.

Sachin Nargotra, Rahul Nargotra, Anil Sarmal, Mulkhraj Bangotra, Mohit Gupta and others were present during the event.