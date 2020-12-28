Ace golfer Dr Ritesh scores hole-in one at JTGC

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: Dr. Ritesh Gupta, an ace golfer from Jammu, today scored a hole-in-one at Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC), Sidhra.

Dr Ritesh Gupta, is the 7th ace golfer of this golf course who made a hole-in- one shot during play at Hole No 2.

Scoring hole-in-one is a great achievement for the player which added one more feather in his cap.

It is pertinent to mention here that Er. Sunil Gupta was the first golfer who had attained hole-in-one in December 2015 at JTGC.

S S Wazir is the second ace golfer from Jammu who made hole-in-one in March 2017, Omair Nissar Ganai in February 2019, Er. Sanjeev Singh Pathania and Er. Raheel Murtaza attained this success in the Month of June 2020 while as, Brig. (Rtd) O P Abrol attained this success in the Month of September 2020 at JTGC.

In golf, hole-in-one commonly occurs on Par 3 holes when a ball hit from a Tee to start and finishes at a hole in a cup.

Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Manav Gupta on behalf of Management of JTGC and its member congratulated Dr. Ritesh Gupta and wished him good health and all success in his future life.