Aryans Group celebrates Founder’s Day

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 8: Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Plan, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, near Chandigarh celebrated its Founder’s Day with the children at the “Institute for the Blind”, Sector-26, Chandigarh today.

The function started with the prayer recitation followed by the Cake Cutting Ceremony by the students.

Woolen wears, fruits, sweets etc were also distributed among the students on the occasion.

The function was attended by Prof Roshan Lal Kataria; Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group; Management of Institute for Blind including Principal, JS Jayara; Secretary, BD Sharma; Anu, Coordinator etc were also present on the occasion.

JS Jayara while thanking said that these special students need inclusion not exclusion, integration not disintegration to integrate them into the mainstream of social life.

Jayara further added that these children are visually impaired but have a strong vision; hence equal opportunities for these special children should be given for their self-reliance to ensure full participation in society.

It is to be mentioned that Aryans Group was started with one B School. But in a short span of 13 years, with the guidance and support of Prof Kataria, the Group has established its Engineering College, Law College, Management College, Pharmacy College, Agriculture College, Business School, Education College, Nursing College, Degree College, Polytechnic College and Primary School.

The function was organized on the occasion of 71st Birthday of Aryans Group Founder, Prof Roshan Lal Kataria (D.C) who dedicated his life to shape the future of thousands of meritorious and needy students.

Born and brought up of Muktsar, Prof Roshan Lal Kataria is the founder of Aryans Group of Colleges. Prof Roshan Lal Kataria did his MA (Economics) from Dehradun. He started his career as Economics lecturer from Government College, Muktsar and later on worked in Govt College Zira, DAV Institutions.