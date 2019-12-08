Excise Department flags off Anti drug Cyclothon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: Excise Department in collaboration with Surinsar Mansar Development Authority organised a cycle rally to spread awareness about the drug abuse.

The theme of the cyclothon was “SAY NO TO DRUGS, YES TO SPORTS”. The cycle rally was flagged off by Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive) Amarjeet Singh in the presence of CEO SDMA Nagendra Singh Jamwal and CMO Ayub Jammu from Sidhra Golf Course to picturesque lake destination of Surinsar.

Special Secretary Amit Sharma also present on the occasion.

The rally was organised to promote healthy lifestyle among youth and to introduce the younger generation to adventure activities like cycling, trekking, hiking and camping.

The Cycle rally passed through Bajalta, Aitham and Surinsar-Mansar Wildlife Sanctuary to culminate at Lake front Park at Surinsar.

The event was also aimed at promoting Surinsar as adventure hub with emphasis on boating, wall climbing, trekking and Cycling.