Arvind wins National Rapid Chess Championship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Grandmaster Arvind Chidambaram of Tamil Nadu emerged Champion in the National Rapid Chess Championship, organized by Crown Trust under the banner of All J&K Chess Association (AJKCA) and J&K Sports Council on behalf of AICF at Kangra Fort Banquet Hall, here today.

He played some exceptional moves to trounce his very strong opponents. International Master Nubair Sheikh of Maharashtra was runner up and Grandmaster Mitrabaha Guha of West Bengal stood 2nd runner up.

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary J&K Sports Council was chief guest on the occasion who distributed the cash prizes worth Rs four lacs among the winners of Rapid event. She congratulated and appreciated the arrangements of All J&K Chess Association for the championship. She also asked AJKCA to hold an international event at Srinagar and invited players to visit Kashmir also and see the beauty.

Players appreciated the efforts of AJKCA to give them all types of comfort and a beautiful playing venue. A total of 180 persons including 130 players and officials from 23 States participated in it including 22 Grandmasters and International Masters.

Atul Kumar Gupta, president All J&K Chess Association, Dr. AS Bhatia, Principal GMC Rajouri and also chairman of organizing committee of this event, senior prosecution officer Raj Kumar, Kuljeet Singh Jamwal, Adv. Himani Kohli, Excise Inspector Vikas Nanda , CA Vikas Dharmania and Industrialist Amit Mahajan, Arvindu Sharma and Ritish Pathania were present during the prize distribution ceremony.

The National Blitz event will be played tomorrow at the same venue.