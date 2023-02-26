Playway HSS Pounichak celebrates Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Playway Higher Secondary School Pounichak celebrated its Annual Day and prize distribution function wherein former Minister and UT vice president BJP Sham Lal Sharma was the chief guest, here today.

While speaking on the occasion, he said that overall development of the student is fundamental to character building thus a successful future.

The former Minister was accompanied by Samir Saproo, Director, Arun Ambardar, Municipal Corporator, Satpal Karlupia, Principal Anita Koul, TSO Marh Raman Sharma and Mandal president Bharat Bhushan.

Appreciating the role of private institutions in spreading quality education, Sham said that the State is proud of having best private schools and children are imparted quality education in these institutions. He said the private schools are playing a positive role in the education sector and children get modern education facilities in these schools.

He called upon the private institutions to extend helping hand to those children who cannot afford education by adopting students from the poor and needy sections of the society.

Describing education as the backbone of the nation, he said that education plays an important role in overall development of society and universalization of education needs to be given due attention for development of nation and society on the whole.

He said the Central Government has tagged the education sector as an important sector and Jammu Kashmir is receiving full support from the Union Government in furthering the cause of education in the J&K UT.

Sham appreciated the management of the school for the overall development of the kids who are the future of our country. Later, Sham distributed mementos among the students.