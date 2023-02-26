Snow marathon organized at Guldanda

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Feb 26: The first-ever snow marathon was held at Guldanda-Bhaderwah, NGO Real Sports India, here today.

The snow marathon was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, in presence of Comandant 4 RR Rajat Parmar, Lt Colonel YK Gautam 118 RCC Bhaderwah, ADC Bhaderwah Chowdhary Dil Mir, CEO BDA Navdeep Wazir and office bearers of Real Sports India.

More than 100 runners participated in the full, half and quarter marathon. The marathon was organized by Real Sports India (NGO) in collaboration with Tourism Department GoI, J&K Tourism Department, Indian Army 4RR, District Administration Doda and Amazing Bhaderwah Tourism Association.

It is pertinent to mention here that the District administration has recently successfully conducted a vibrant Bhaderwah Festival and Askini Bhaderkashi Utsav here in Bhaderwah, projecting Bhaderwah an all weather tourist destination.

The marathon was held in three categories: full marathon (25 km), half marathon (10 km), and 5-km run.

DC Doda said that it is a proud moment for the district and shall definitely contribute in promoting adventure and eco-tourism in the district. He said that the marathon and adventure activities shall be a regular feature in the district in future.