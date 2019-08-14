Army organises Chenab Warriors Cycling Expedition

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Indian Army in conjunction with the local population and security forces has been instrumental in curbing terrorism in Chenab Valley leading to peace and harmony in the region.

To commemorate the glorious history of Indian Army of past 25 years in Chenab region, Indian Army organised a Cycling Expedition from Kishtwar to Batote via Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) which started today and will conclude on September 19, 2019.

During the Expedition, the team will be interacting with the local population including tourists en-route, to spread the message of grit, determination, hard work and strength of Army personnel and the efforts by Indian Army in maintaining peace in Chenab Valley in particular and Jammu & Kashmir in general.

Over a period of 21 days, the Cycling team of one officer and 10 other ranks will be covering a distance of 1010 Kms through most treacherous and inaccessible roads, surmounting Rohtang Pass at a height of 13400 feet.

The expedition team was flagged-off at Kishtwar by Commander, 9 Sector Rashtriya Rifles in an impressive and well attended ceremony today.

“Such expeditions are regularly organised by the Indian Army as part of adventure activities to foster tenacity and love for the outdoors with an overall aim of imbibing team spirit, comradeship and esprit-de-corps. Such activities instil pride and confidence, thereby giving exposure to soldiers in facing challenges in their lives,” said an Army Officer.

The initiative of Indian Army to conduct this unique Cycling Expedition is also aimed at commemorating 25 years of relationship between the AWAAM & JAWAN which has resulted in maintaining peace and harmony in the Chenab region.