Inter-School Karate U-19 boys, girls competitions held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: The District Level Inter School competitions in the discipline of Karate Under-19 years boys and girls were conducted today at Indoor Hall, MA Stadium, here.

The competitions are organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports District Jammu under the patronage of Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General, Youth Services & Sports and under the Chairmanship of Madan Lal, Joint Director (J).

Chanchal Kour, DYSSO Jammu was the Organizing Secretary of the tournament. The main objective of the competition was to select the players for next level of competition.

The gold medal winners in various weight categories of boys section included Piyush Chowdhary of Govt HSS Nowabad, Mohd Amin of Luthra Public School, Abhiraj of NIT School, Abhishek Kumar of Luthra Public School, Manik Dhar of New Ashoka HSS, Anshuman of JK Montessori, Arun Choudhary of APS Kaluchak, Sandeep Kumar of SNS Vidhya Mandir and Anirudh of Govt. HSS Nowabad, while the gold medals in girls section went to Nadhika of Luthra HSS School and Simran Sagar of Govt HSS Canal Road.

The matches were officiated by a panel of experts of the Department of Youth Services & Sports, District Jammu.