APS Samba organises Quiz Competition

JAMMU, Dec 21: In order to acuminate the General Knowledge of the students, Army Public School (APS) Samba today organized an Inter School Quiz Competition for Senior Secondary Wing.

A total of 5 CBSE schools participated in the event which was aimed to inculcate the spirit of healthy competition.

Brig Sunil Kumar Yadav, Cdr 168 Inf Bde, Chairman APS Samba was the chief guest and Tilak Raj, Principal Kendriya Vidalaya Samba was the Observer of the competition.

The auditorium lit up with excitement as the programme embarked on with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief guest, Brig Sunil Kumar Yadavand Sanjeev Pradhan, Principal Army Public School Samba.

The programme commenced with the presentation of melodious ‘Sarsawati Vandana’ by the students.

The first position was bagged by Army Public School Samba, second place was bagged by M. V International Vijaypur and the third place was bagged by Army Public School Sunjuwan.

The programme culminated with the distribution of prizes to the winners by the chief guest and with a soulful orchestration symphony.

Namita Sambyal conducted the proceedings of the programme, while Cicly Slathia presented the vote of thanks.