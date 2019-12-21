KC Gurukul organises Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: An impressive Annual Day Function of K C Gurukul Public School was held at General Zorawar Auditorium here today.

The Vice Chancellor of Jammu University, Prof Manoj K Dhar was the chief guest, while Chairman of the School, Arvind Mahajan, Co-Chairperson, Sanjita Mahajan, Kanta Mahajan, Arush Chowdhary Director and Academic Director, Anu Jandial were among those present on the occasion.

SAMARPAN, the title of the colourful cultural programme unfolded unity in diversity and dedication to the nation.

The event made a departure from opening it with traditional Ganesh Vandana and instead began with opera on Vande Mataram and culminated with Bharat Ma Tujey Salam.

The young artists had a convincing answer to a negative narrative of India being a fragmented nation because of different States, diverse languages, culture, religions and regions by explaining the true spirit of Unity in Diversity.

Lauding the theme of the cultural programme and the performance of the artists, the Vice Chancellor Prof Manoj K Dhar said that unity in diversity is corner stone of our national fabric and the real strength of India.

He complimented the Chairman of the school Arvind Mahajan and the management for achievements in academics and extracurricular activities.

Earlier, the Academic Director, Anu Jandial welcomed the VC and other guests and explained the theme of the cultural programme. She said that it was essential to take our youth to our roots and national ethos.

The Principal, Mamta Sharma read out the School Report, listing all-round achievements of the School.

The chief guest Prof distributed prizes among the meritorious students who had excelled in academics and sports.